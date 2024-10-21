7 Most fascinating NBA storylines to watch unfold at the start of the season
How much trouble are the LA Clippers in?
Over the past 13 years, the LA Clippers have experienced the most relevancy they've ever had in the existence of their franchise. They've made the NBA Playoffs 11 times during that span and have even made one NBA Finals. However, for the first time in a long while, the argument could be made that the Clippers are in trouble. With the continued uncertainty that revolves around Kawhi Leonard's health, this is a team that is going to largely depend on James Harden to carry most of the load until Kawhi returns (if he even does). In 2024, I'm not sure that's the best of ideas heading into the start of the season.
With how deep the Western Conference is, there's a real chance that the Clippers not only fail to make the NBA Playoffs but there's not even a guarantee they finish in a Play-In Tournament spot. There's a chance this season ends in disaster for the franchise.
The first few weeks of the regular season will tell us all we need to know about how much trouble the Clippers might be in - and whether they should embrace the role of seller heading into the NBA Trade Deadline.