7 Most fascinating NBA storylines to watch unfold at the start of the season
What teams will emerge as contenders in the Western Conference?
In the Eastern Conference, we know the teams that are likely going to be competing with the Boston Celtics for a championship. In the Western Conference, the argument could be made that it's wide-open. Even after Dallas won the West last season, I'm not sure if anyone believes they're the unanimous favorites heading into the start of the season. The Minnesota Timberwolves made the conference finals last year, but after trading Karl-Anthony Towns, who knows how this team is going to look this year?
The Denver Nuggets will likely be in contention once again but the loss of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will not be easy to overcome. The Oklahoma City Thunder appear "up next" but adding two new starters (once Isaiah Hartenstein is healthy) won't be an easy task.
Out West, there is a lot of uncertainty at the top that will likely begin to be sorted out through the first few weeks of the regular season. It will be interesting to see which teams begin to separate themselves as a true contender once the games matter.