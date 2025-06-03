76ers rumored to make regretful NBA Draft decision that will haunt them for years

The Philadelphia 76ers may be about to make a big mistake ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Heading into the 2025 NBA Draft, the last thing the Philadelphia 76ers need to do is overthink this entire process. That's going to get them in trouble. Based on some recent reporting, that's exactly what they might be doing. According to some recent draft chatter, the Sixers could end up going off script by selecting Khaman Maluach or Tre Johnson with the No. 3 overall pick over taking the chalk selection of Ace Bailey.

If this report is accurate and the 76ers are seriously thinking about taking a player not named Bailey or even V.J. Edgecombe with the No. 3 overall pick, they are completely missing the mark and could end up making a move that they grow to greatly regret in the future.

Bailey is as close to a clear-cut No. 3 overall prospect in this draft class. Sure, there are some doubters in his game, but his overall offensive talent makes him a prospect that you have to roll the dice on, especially after the top 2. The potential he has to be a superstar overshadows any concerns that teams may have about the chance he ends up being a bust.

The 76ers can't afford to whiff with this pick

In many ways, this third pick was a gift from the basketball gods. It's a bonus. It's icing on the cake. It's a free spin the 76ers have on the draft wheel. Refusing to take a risk on the high-ceiling prospect would be quite foolish for Philadelphia. Even though the argument can be made that Maluach or Johnson could be interesting fits around this talented core, if they pass on Bailey, and he ends up being a star, there will be a ton of regret surrounding this organization.

There are times when teams shouldn't think too much about a huge upcoming decision. Sometimes you just bite the bullet and you have to pay the star player. There are other times when you have to let stars walk. In the draft world, there are times when you go chalk even if it doesn't make the most sense for the team. That's where the 76ers find themselves heading into the NBA Draft.

The 76ers should 100 percent take the talented player and figure everything out later. In the NBA, talent generally wins out. If the 76ers bypass one of the most talented offensive players in this draft class just because a player that may fit their shaky championship build better, they could be making a huge mistake that will haunt them in the future.