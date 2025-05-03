8 NBA Playoff busts who likely played their way onto the offseason trade block

Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets

Earlier in the season, when the Denver Nuggets were going through an essential crisis, there were trade rumors that the team could make a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline to break up the core. At the center of those whispers was Michael Porter Jr. Considering that he's only averaging 10 points per game so far in the NBA Playoffs, would it be that surprising if he were part of the changes the Nuggets may pursue during the offseason?

Even though the raw shooting (or efficiency) numbers for MPJ haven't been terribly bad during the NBA Playoffs, he also certainly hasn't played as big of a role as you would expect. As the "third best" player for the Nuggets, MPJ has certainly left a bit to be desired in terms of overall production. That's the biggest reason why I believe there's a chance that MPJ could find his way to the trade block this offseason.

With two years left on his contract, the Nuggets will have to make a long-term decision on MPJ's future soon. This could be the summer where they decide to part ways as Denver explores some changes to their roster. MPJ is a very good player and has played a key role for the Nuggets in the past. However, if the Nuggets aren't happy with their postseason results, changes may need to be on the horizon.

Of all the core pieces on the Nuggets, MPJ just seems like the most logical piece that the Nuggets should be willing to part ways with. This isn't to say that's exactly what will happen, but it does seem like the most realistic move.