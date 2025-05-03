8 NBA Playoff busts who likely played their way onto the offseason trade block

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Once again, the Miami Heat managed to defy the odds and make the NBA Playoffs after a pretty forgettable season. Entering the Play-In Tournament as the 10th seed, the Heat still figured out how to earn the No. 8 spot in the playoff field. However, the Heat were overmatched against the Cleveland Cavaliers as they were swept and were completely dominated from the opening tip in Game 1.

Without Jimmy Butler, the Heat weren't able to get on any type of run in the postseason. With Tyler Herro as the No. 1 option, the Heat's offense couldn't get off the runway. In four games against the Cavs, Herro saw a drop in production as defense keyed on him, and he didn't have an answer. Herro finished his first postseason run as the No. 1 option by averaging 18 points on 42 percent shooting from the field and 31 percent shooting from 3-point range.

If nothing else, the Heat should've gotten some clarity on Herro's future with the team. He's a good player, but he should not be a player a team is built around. Up for a contract extension this offseason, the Heat has to make a big decision on his future. They could either give him a huge contract extension, which would be considered a huge overpay, or allow him to play out next season and risk the possibility of losing him for nothing in free agency.

Any rational observer would suggest trading Herro this summer, especially if the Heat feels they're far away from contending in the Eastern Conference, and aren't comfortable in giving the All-Star guard a big extension.