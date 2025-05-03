8 NBA Playoff busts who likely played their way onto the offseason trade block

Andrew Wiggins, Miami Heat

It couldn't have been an easy situation for Andrew Wiggins to enter when he was essentially asked to help fill the void that was left by Jimmy Butler for the Miami Heat. Nevertheless, when the Heat acquired Wiggins in the trade for Jimmy, the expectation was that he would emerge as a consistent two-way contributor. He didn't need to be Jimmy; the Heat just needed him to play at a consistent level, similar to the one he had embraced this season with the Golden State Warriors.

And during the regular season, Wiggins was pretty solid. He averaged 19 points and four rebounds on 46 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from 3-point range. Miami may not have been as competitive post-Jimmy as they would've liked, but it was hard to place much of that blame on Wiggins. Heading into their first-round NBA Playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Heat had to be perfect if they were going to have any shot at being competitive.

That means Wiggins had to embrace an even bigger role than he did even in the regular season. That's where he left much to be desired for the Heat. In the postseason, Wiggins completely laid an egg. In four games against the Cavs, Wiggins averaged just 12 points and three rebounds on 37 percent shooting from the field. As a big disappointment for the Heat in the playoffs, there's no question he could find himself on the trade block as the offseason approaches.

The Heat will enter the offseason with the need for some big changes. It's going to be difficult for the front office to accomplish that without being open to trading nearly every player on their roster. That includes Wiggins, and you'd have to think that will be a slightly easier decision to make after his underwhelming showing in the playoffs.