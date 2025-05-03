8 NBA Playoff busts who likely played their way onto the offseason trade block

Kyle Kuzma, Milwaukee Bucks

Even though there weren't many who were expecting big things from the Milwaukee Bucks heading into the NBA Playoffs, if they were going to have any shot at making some noise, much of that fell on the shoulders of the supporting cast around Giannis Antetokounmpo. With Damian Lillard coming off an injury and then suffering one in Game 3 of the series, the big reason why the Bucks were disappointing against the Indiana Pacers was because of the supporting cast.

Giannis was great and did what he always does, averaging 33 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists per game in the first-round series. However, one player who did leave much to be desired this postseason run for the Bucks was Kyle Kuzma. No matter how polarizing of a move it ended up being, the Bucks acquired Kuzma at the NBA Trade Deadline with the intent that he was going to emerge as a big contributor to the team.

That certainly wasn't the case against the Pacers as Kuzam would average just six points and two rebounds on 34 percent shooting from the field and 20 percent shooting from 3-point range. As the Bucks mull some big changes during the offseason, you can imagine that trading Kuzma may be one of the few options that Milwaukee will have. With Lillard likely to miss a huge chunk, if not all, of next season, Kuzma could be the only real trade piece for the Bucks this summer.

And with the way Kuzma let the team down in the NBA Playoffs, it should come as zero surprise if the Bucks did end up moving forward with trading him at some point during the offseason.