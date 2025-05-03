8 NBA Playoff busts who likely played their way onto the offseason trade block

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Orlando Magic

Stretching back to last offseason, the Orlando Magic made the big move to sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope away from the Denver Nuggets in free agency. After the move, the hope was that KCP could emerge as a valuable supporting character next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. During his first season with the Magic, KCP enjoyed a very inconsistent year. And that's putting it nicely.

If you were to look at his career numbers, the argument could be made that KCP had one of the worst statistical seasons of his career in Orlando. In five postseason games against the Boston Celtics, KCP averaged just five points and three rebounds on 27 percent shooting from the field and 26 percent shooting from 3-point range. KCP was a huge disappointment this year, and you can't help but wonder if there's some regret after making such an aggressive move for him a year ago.

As the Magic explore ways to improve their roster this offseason, trading KCP could very much be on the table. I'm sure the front office still has the hope that KCP can turn his struggles around next season, but with how he performed this year, you can't help but wonder if KCP is simply not a good fit for the Magic. If that is indeed the conclusion the front office comes to, it may be time to trade KCP.

I wouldn't suggest it to be a sure thing, but if the right deal does come around for the Magic, I don't believe this team would hesitate to pull the trigger. At the very least, it's certainly something to keep a close eye on, especially as the Magic search for ways to close the gap between them and the rest of the East's contenders.