Aging Hall of Fame point guard is the perfect fit for the Dallas Mavericks

If the Dallas Mavericks are truly looking for a stopgap at the point guard position, there's one perfect free agent that makes a ton of sense.

Chris Paul, even at the advanced age of 40 years old, could be viewed as the perfect target for the Dallas Mavericks this offseason. Paul and the San Antonio Spurs are expected to move in opposite directions this offseason, and as the former prepares for free agency, the Spurs' arch nemesis could be the ideal landing spot for the future Hall of Fame point guard.

It's already been reported that the Mavericks are expected to explore avenues to add a starting-caliber point guard to their roster this offseason. With Kyrie Irving expected to miss at least the first half of the season as he continues to recover from a late-season torn ACL, it would make sense for the Mavs to try and find a point guard who could serve as a quality stopgap for the team, especially if they have any hope of remaining competitive in the Western Conference.

In many ways, Paul could be viewed as a natural target for Dallas. If the Mavs are indeed looking for a stopgap or a player who could start until Kyrie makes his return from injury, Paul works.

Why Chris Paul would work for the Mavs

Paul could fit as a starting point guard and even operate as a backup when Kyrie returns. That's why this pairing, between Paul and the Mavs, makes a ton of sense. This past season with the Spurs, Paul was still playing a high level, averaging nine points and seven assists per game on 37 percent shooting from 3-point range.

Sure, he's not as productive as he was early on in his career, but with his playmaking and 3-point shooting ability, he could still serve as a capable stopgap for the Mavs. Add in the fact that he played in all 82 games this past season, and Paul could very much represent everything that the Mavs need in not only a starting-caliber guard in place of Kyrie, but perhaps even as a backup when he does return.

Even though, at this point in his career, signing Paul may not seem like a huge ceiling-altering move, it may be the one that helps the Mavs posture themselves in the perfect position to start the season without Kyrie. Adding Paul over some of the other rumored veteran options also helps simplify Dallas' financial situation, which they don't have much flexibility on.