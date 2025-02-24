Five NBA head coaches that San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich could end up passing the torch to.

The San Antonio Spurs find themselves in an odd situation with Victor Wembanyama and head coach Gregg Popovich reportedly missing the rest of the 2024-25 season.

Initially, Wemby was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder and would be sidelined for the rest of the season. Not long after that, it was announced that Popovich would also miss the rest of the season as he continues to recover from a mild stroke. The hope is high that the top pick of the 2023 Draft will return in time for the 2025-26 season. As for Pop, the 76-year-old mentor’s return is reportedly uncertain per ESPN’s Shams Charania. If it is time for him to step away from the game permanently, there are a few head coaches he could end up passing the torch to.

Mitch Johnson

Hence with nothing set in stone, the Spurs may have to look for someone to take over from the three-time Coach of the Year. Currently, Mitch Johnson is the acting head coach and is likely to call the shots for the Spurs until the end of the season. Johnson has been hailed for keeping the Spurs together despite several difficult situations. Since taking over last November, the 38-year-old has guided San Antonio to a 22-27 win-loss record.

Hence with about 26 games to go, Johnson may want to use the rest of the season to prove he can call the shots despite being inexperienced. However, there is no assurance that he could be the next permanent head coach – assuming Popovich does not return. Should that happen, here are some names the Spurs may consider. They have credible coaching experience and could make sense if San Antonio ends up needing a new coach.

Monty Williams

Monty Williams, the 2022 Coach of the Year could make sense for San Antonio. He is a proven leader and has a good track record of developing young talent. Better yet, he previously played for the Spurs (1996-98). Williams showed that with the Phoenix Suns in 2022, turning the team into a contender. He tried to do the same with the Detroit Pistons in the 2023-24 season but failed.

The thing about turning a team around is that it takes time. There is no assurance that Williams can whip the Spurs into contenders immediately. But being the player-friendly coach that he is, Monty could be the key to the development of young players such as Wembanyama and Stephon Castle.

Mike Brown

Another jobless coach that could make sense is Mike Brown. He is a two-time Coach of the Year and was able to lead the Sacramento Kings to the playoffs in the 2022-23 season. Unfortunately, Sacramento's performance spiraled in the succeeding seasons. He was fired In December 2024 for the Kings' poor start this season.

Brown is known for his motion-heavy system and brings that knowledge to San Antonio. The Spurs have been known to focus on defense but Mike should be able to balance both ends if he is called on to coach the team.

Frank Vogel

Defense has been the emphasis of the Spurs. If that is the case then Frank Vogel could make sense. Considering the champion coach had worked with names such as Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) and Roy Hibbert (Indiana Pacers), one can just imagine how the two-time All-Star coach could hone the defensive talent of “The Alien.”

James Borrego

Another name that is no stranger to Spurs basketball is James Borrego. Currently an associate head coach for the New Orleans Pelicans, the 47-year-old got his chance at being the head coach with the Charlotte Hornets. His best run with the Hornets was in the 2021-22 wars. Unfortunately in his four years in Charlotte, Borrego failed to lead the team to the playoffs.

However, he does have an advantage if the Spurs would look for a new head coach. He previously served as an assistant to Popovich and knows the team’s philosophy and system. With a youthful roster, he could be a good fit for the franchise.

Becky Hammon

Another former Spurs assistant coach that could be considered is Becky Hamon. She is one of the highly respected names in the game and holds deep ties with Spurs management. Hammon is currently the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces, a team she has led to two WNBA titles (2022 and 2023). With that success, the former WNBA player could take on a new challenge with the Spurs.

Other notable former coaches could make sense for the Spurs in the event the team goes coach-hunting. But for now, that all depends on whether Popovich calls it a career or goes on to call the shots for the franchise.