Blockbuster offseason trades even more likely after NBA Draft Lottery results

There are a few offseason trades that may be even more likely after what transpired at the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery.

The start of the NBA offseason is not even here, but the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery has already sparked much speculation heading into the summer. How exactly the next few months will unfold is anyone's guess, but the expectation is that there will be some interesting storylines that could end up playing out this offseason. As we continue to digest what transpired at the draft lottery, we explore a few blockbuster trades that should be considered even more likely now.

Brooklyn Nets moving up in the NBA Draft

Heading into the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, the Brooklyn Nets had some hope that they could get some luck from the basketball gods to move up. However, instead of improving their draft position in the lottery, the Nets ended up dropping a couple of spots. Now, the Nets will be selecting No. 8 overall in the NBA Draft. After getting such an unfortunate hand, I can't help but wonder if there's an even greater chance that this team could end up using their four first-round picks in this year's draft to try and move up.

At the very least, it's an option the Nets should explore, especially if there's one prospect the team really likes. Looking at a team like the Philadelphia 76ers at No. 3, there's a chance they could be open to moving down. This pick is going to be considered a luxury for the team and could benefit from adding an extra asset if it means they could still get a contributing player late in the top 10. At this point, I'd be shocked if this wasn't a scenario the Nets explored after what transpired at the NBA Draft Lottery.