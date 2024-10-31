Bub Carrington proving to be steal of a historically bad 2024 NBA Draft class
Stemming from a disappointing 2024 NBA Draft class, Bub Carrington could end up being the big steal.
Sometimes the experts are just right. And when that does happen, it's important to give them their credit where it's due. When it comes to the 2024 NBA Draft class, I'm not sure we're entirely quite there but there does seem to be a trend that is unfortunately heading in that direction. Ahead of the 2024 draft class, many analysts and experts jumped to the narrative that this was a bad class. But I don't think anyone envisioned this year's draft class to be struggling as much as they have through the first few games of the season.
There's already some data that suggests the 2024 NBA rookie class is off to the worst start in league history. Looking at the individual stats, it's quite rough. There's only one rookie who is averaging double-figures in scoring and just three players who can be considered full-time starters for their teams. To put those analytics in perspective, there were nine players who ended last season averaging double-figures from last year's rookie class. Odds are that this year's class isn't going to live up to that.
In fairness, it's still early on into the season, but this year's draft class is clearly on pace to be one of the "worst" in recent years. If there's any silver lining, one of the teams that might've caught a huge break by snagging one potential steal is the Washington Wizards.
The potential steal of the 2024 NBA Draft class
In his four games played for the Wizards this season, Carrington is averaging a draft-class-leading 11 points, four assists, and four rebounds per game on 44 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent shooting from 3-point range. He's been promoted to the starting lineup and the 14th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft looks like he could end up being the steal of the lottery.
As the likes of Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher continue to try and find their rhythm as players in the league, it will be interesting to see how some of the lower draft picks begin to develop. A draft class that had little certainty in it, it does appear as if the move for Carrington is already beginning to pay off for the Wizards.
For a team that had three first-round picks on talented projects, it is nice to see that the Wizards are getting some early returns on their investments. But even with Carrington being the "best" player from this year's draft class through the first week-plus of the regular season, nothing is guaranteed for him moving forward. Or for any other rookie this season.
And if this year's draft class wants to live down the label of "worst in recent history," there's a lot of ground to make up. The early returns aren't great and even the small bright spots aren't enough to get this bad narrative off their backs.