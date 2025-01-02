Caitlin Clark is fully onboard with progressive idea to change basketball

WNBA star Caitlin Clark is fully onboard with a unique idea that could end up changing basketball forever.

The NBA quickly approaches the midway point of the 2024-25 season. While there have been plenty of intriguing storylines that have helped keep the NBA in the headlines, it is somewhat concerning that the league is currently dealing with less-than-stellar TV ratings. Some of that could be attributed to the NFL season and the College Football Playoff still going on, but there is also a belief that the NBA could do its part in helping make the league more attractive to the more casual sports fans.

As many across the face of basketball look to help solve the issue of tanking ratings in the NBA, it's only natural for ideas to be floating around on how to fix the issue. Interestingly enough, WNBA star Caitlan Clark shared her thoughts on the issue on a recent podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce.

On the New Heights Podcast, Clark was asked about the idea of a 4-point line being introduced into the NBA as a way to help salvage the overall ratings, which are down this year. In response, Clark said she loved the idea of a 4-point line in basketball.

It shouldn't come as that big of a surprise to see that Clark would be open to such an idea being adopted in the game of basketball, considering she's made a name for herself at least in part due to electric shooting prowess. The addition of a 4-point line in basketball would naturally be a benefit to Clark.

How realistic is the idea of a 4-point line in basketball?

Even though it would be great for one of the bigger influences in basketball to be behind such a potential rule change, I'm not so sure how realistic it is to expect a 4-point line to be introduced into the game. If a "problem" in the league is too many 3-point shot attempts, I'm not sure adding a 4-point shot is the natural answer.

But it is an intriguing idea, to say the least. If nothing else, it's something to keep a close eye on as the NBA looks for ways to potentially add a new wrinkle to the game. If they are looking to make a rule change, I'd imagine that a 4-point line would be discussed. It would certainly change the dynamic of the game and could potentially be an answer that the NBA is looking for. However, at least for now, I do believe it is a far-fetched idea, no matter how fun it may sound.