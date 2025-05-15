Celtics are better without Jayson Tatum as Knicks enter nightmarish scenario

The New York Knicks could enter nightmarish scenario against Tatum-less Boston Celtics.

Ok, this title may be a bit of an exaggeration, but through one game in this year's playoffs without Jayson Tatum, the Boston Celtics looked cleaner, more efficient, and dominant. As they cruised to a season-saving win in Game 5 against the New York Knicks, I'm not sure if anyone truly believes the Celtics are better without Tatum, but they may be more dangerous (if that makes any sense).

The pressure is gone. The expectations are shot. The Celtics can play as freely as they want as they head to New York for a colossal Game 6 in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Instead, all the pressure and expectations have been transferred to New York. And it's leading to what could end up being a nightmarish scenario for the Knicks.

New York entered this series as the big underdog. No one expected them to put up a fight, much less race out to a 3-1 series lead through the first four games. However, now it's on them to close the series, even more so after the catastrophic injury to Tatum. Although, as we witnessed in Game 5, that's going to be easier said than done, especially against a Celtics team playing pressure-free basketball for the first time in years.

The Celtics are playing pressure-free basketball for the first time in years

The talk surrounding this Celtics team has certainly shifted since the injury to Tatum. In fact, there is now speculation that this could be the core's last run together before it's possibly reshuffled or completely blown up this summer. No one expects the Celtics to come back to win this series, and the only people who do probably reside in Boston.

That's part of the reason why the Celtics are so dangerous now. Even without Tatum, the Celtics still have one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the league. Playing with a chip on their shoulder and with zero pressure is a dangerous formula. After dropping Game 5, the Knicks are now playing with fire.

With almost everything on the line heading into Game 6 in the Garden, there's immense pressure for New York to win. God forbid this series goes to a Game 7 in Boston. That's the last thing the Knicks should want or be banking on. For much of the playoffs, New York has seemed like a team of destiny. However, the series didn't end with Tatum going down. The Knicks played like it did in Game 5.

If they aren't able to refocus and get back on track in Game 6, it could set up a nightmarish Game 7 on the road. At that point, anything can happen. The Celtics may not be better without Tatum, but they may still have just enough to come back in this series and haunt the Knicks one more time.