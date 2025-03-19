How convincing do the New York Knicks look without Jalen Brunson?

Despite being a top-tier in the Eastern Conference, the No. 3 seed Knicks face uncertainty without their star guard. Jalen Brunson suffered an ankle sprain on March 6 in an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving New York to adapt without their leading scorer and playmaker.

With Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart stepping up, the Knicks have kept a winning record since Brunson's injury. However, his absence is most obvious in clutch moments, where his playmaking ability has been missed. Although Mikal Bridges hit a buzzer-beating three to beat the Portland Trail Blazers on March 12, the team still lacks consistent execution in late-game situations.

Head Coach Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks have found a way to make things work in the absence of Brunson.

The sprained ankle of the All-Star has forced other players to step up. Towns and Bridges have switched into higher gears when needing some scoring, while Hart and Miles McBride have raised their assist numbers – assists and points being the two stat categories Brunson leads the team in, making these contributions much needed. At the same time, Mitchell Robinson has given the Knicks another boost on the defensive side, especially in the paint.

As New York pushes for a playoff berth, Eastern Conference powerhouses like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics stand in their way. The Knicks haven't reached the NBA Finals since 1999, and their chances could depend on Brunson's health. His style of play – which includes quick cutting, dribbling, and moving to create his own space – will make an ankle sprain hard to tolerate. The team remains uncertain about his return date, but the lingering pain of an ankle sprain could impact his performance.

Concerns are still evident even when the Knicks have managed a winning record without Jalen Brunson.

While the Knicks have stayed competitive, they have faced notable struggles. The bench has provided just 20 points per game since Brunson left the lineup, showing little offensive help. Additionally, their 3-2 record without him raises concern, as both losses have come against teams with winning records, and the three wins have been against teams with losing records. This lack of consistency highlights how important Brunson is to the team.

Although the Knicks remain a playoff-caliber team, their ability to contend with the Cavaliers or the defending champion Boston Celtics remains up in the air. Will they find a way to compete at an elite level without their star guard, or will his ankle injury hurt their postseason hopes?