Damian Lillard's injury may be crashing end for Milwaukee Bucks title window

It may be time for the Milwaukee Bucks to make a strong pivot.

Almost two years through the Damian Lillard experiment in Milwaukee, it's pretty safe to say that it hasn't worked out as perhaps both sides hoped it would. The Bucks are currently a middling sixth seed in the Eastern Conference standings, and despite their big-name roster, this team has been one of the biggest disappointments this season. The most recent injury (or illness) to Lillard only punctuates what has been a stretch to forget.

Even though there's still hope that Lillard could return before the end of the season after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his right calf, this is only the most recent sign that it may be time for big changes in Milwaukee. This is not a call for a trade of Giannis Antetokounmpo at all. Instead, this is an admission that if the Bucks are ever going to get back to contention in the East, it's probably going to be with a much different roster around Giannis.

What will await the Milwaukee Bucks during the offseason?

No matter how this season ends for the Bucks, which is looking more and more like a first-round playoff exit, this team will have some big questions to answer about their future heading into the offseason. What will likely end up complicating things for Milwaukee is the fact that Lillard is still under contract for the next two seasons (with a player option for the second) and that they're also locked in with Kyle Kuzma for two years.

Nevertheless, the front office will have to get creative to reshuffle this supporting cast around Giannis. If there's one thing that has become apparent of late, it's the fact that the Bucks need a move to jump-start this team. The move for Kuzma ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline didn't accomplish that for the Bucks.

With the way their payroll currently stands, it's going to be difficult to envision Milwaukee making a big enough move that it will tangibly alter this team's outlook heading into the future. But that's the task that may lie ahead for this front office heading into the offseason.

The Bucks made a bold play a couple of offseasons ago for Lillard, hoping that he could revitalize this team's championship core to make another deep playoff run. That didn't happen. It's clearly now time to pivot. Of course, that could end up being a lot easier said than done. How will this team look at the start of next season? That's a great question. And, at least at this point, it may be nearly impossible to predict.

This core has certainly played itself out. The injury to Lillard is just the latest example or warning shot to this front office that changes are needed. If the Bucks want to continue to build around Giannis, this may be the offseason to make lemonade out of lemons.