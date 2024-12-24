Digging deeper into the 5 holiday-sized NBA Christmas Day matchups

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

The reigning NBA champions Celtics will continue their heated rivalry with the 76ers on Christmas Day, and while many thought this would be a game that could have a major impact in the standings, the 76ers have not played up to their expectations but that has largely been due to injuries.

Joel Embiid has struggled to stay healthy and has missed a total of 19 games already while Paul George has been out for a total of 10 games. George was acquired during the offseason with the hope that he and Embiid would develop into a dangerous duo in the 76ers frontcourt, but both stars can't stay healthy enough to build any type of chemistry.

However, 5th-year guard Tyrese Maxey has been doing his part to try and keep the team competitive. He is currently top 10 in points per game (25.4) top 20 in 3-pointers made per game (3.2) and top 5 in steals per game(2.0). Maxey will have to put up similar numbers and maybe even have to do a little extra as they prepare to enter what is likely the most hostile arena in the NBA in TD Garden. The Celtics haven't missed a beat since capturing the 2024 NBA title and have placed themselves in a prime position to repeat.

The duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are arguably still the best in the NBA as they appear to be even hungrier than they were last season. The Celtics are 7-3 against the 76ers in their last 10 matchups and it appears that the Celtics have the edge in this game.

Tatum and Brown are great, but it's role players like Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, and Kristaps Porzingis who truly make the Celtics a difficult opponent to play. While both teams are good defensively, the Celtics still have the edge as they allow the least amount of points off turnovers and the 3rd least amount of 2nd chance points. Maxey and company will have to capitalize in transition and will have to limit the Celtics' possessions in order for them to have a shot.