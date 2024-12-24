Digging deeper into the 5 holiday-sized NBA Christmas Day matchups

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

Could this be LeBron James's last Christmas game of his illustrious career? If it is, he may definitely make it one to remember as the Lakers clash with Steph Curry and the Warriors at Chase Center.

James is the all-time leader in points scored and games played on Christmas Day and his highest-scoring game was against the Brooklyn Nets during the 2021 season when he dropped 39 points. The Lakers have been fighting to stay afloat in the ultra-competitive Western Conference as they are currently 16-12 and in 6th place.

The Warriors currently hold down the 8th spot in the standings and have some catching up to do as they desperately need a victory. The Lakers are 24-26 all-time on Christmas Day and they hope that they can add another W in the win column.

Anthony Davis has been great this season and is among the league leaders in points per game (26.6) rebounds (11.8) and blocks (2.2). He has been the focal point of the Lakers offense as head coach JJ Redick has tailored the offense to better fit Davis's all-around game.

Whenever Curry is on the floor, there always exists the possibility of fireworks and can't-miss moments as he has often shown out during nationally televised games throughout his career, but he hasn't always fared well on Christmas Day as he only averages 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists in nine games, but everyone knows that Chef Curry can get it cooking in a heartbeat.

It's going to be interesting to see Draymond Green guarding James on the defensive end as these two players have a well-documented history playing against each other. Both players have had their battles over the years and watching these two future Hall of Famers go at it never gets old. This also could be one of the last opportunities we get to see James and Curry go against one another as they have also had plenty of memorable moments throughout their storied careers. Despite who wins this game, plenty of greatness will be on display.