Digging deeper into the 5 holiday-sized NBA Christmas Day matchups

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns

Two teams who were expected to be in the thick of things for the Western Conference title face off as the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns go against each other in the nightcap of the NBA's Christmas Day slate.

The Nuggets feature 3-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic who has picked up right where he left off from a season ago, and the scary realization for his opponents is that he appears to be even better. It's also a real possibility that Jokic could earn a 4th MVP award if he continues on his current statistical trajectory of 30.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 9.7 assists.

While the Nuggets have basically been in the middle of the pack to begin the season, the Suns have failed to achieve their enormous expectations despite there still being plenty of games to be played as they continue with year two of the Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal experiment. Once again, all three stars have missed time due to injuries, and the team has suffered tremendously as a result as the Suns currently sit at 14-14 on the season.

The Nuggets have owned the Suns as of late as they have lost six out of their last 10 games to them. The Suns will be without Booker as he continues to be missing in action as he recovers from injury. Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will also sit this game out as he recovers from an ankle injury. While both Booker's and Murray's absences will most likely be felt, Booker will be missed the most.

The Suns desperately need his production on the offensive end due to the Suns' atrocious defensive efforts. The Suns are the 7th worst defensive team in the NBA and it doesn't help that Jokic decimated the Suns in just three quarters of action just a few nights ago as he scored 32 points and had seven assists in a 117-90 blowout victory. Durant averages 28.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 11 Christmas Day games, but he will have to be extra special if the Suns want to pull out the win.