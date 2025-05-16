Eye-catching, last-ditch trades Bucks can make to keep Giannis in Milwaukee

There could be a few realistic trades the Milwaukee Bucks can explore in an attempt to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy.

Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn't officially demanded a trade away from the Milwaukee Bucks, but the overwhelming belief is that it could end up being the next shoe to drop before the official start to the NBA offseason. Before that, though, the Bucks will likely get one more pitch, at the very least, to sell Giannis on a plan moving forward. Whether the Bucks will be able to be successful in such a meeting remains to be seen.

However, if there's any chance the Bucks can pull it off, it will likely revolve around a subtle move that Milwaukee can make to improve the roster heading into the summer. As we begin to brainstorm what the Bucks' front office could have up their sleeve, we explore a few last-ditch trades the Bucks can explore in an attempt to keep Giannis in Milwaukee.

A desperate move for DeMar DeRozan

Considering the whispers that are already making the rounds across the league, there's a very good chance that DeMar DeRozan could end up being one of the bigger names on the trade block this offseason. Even though he's a name that would leave much to be desired from Milwaukee Bucks fans, this is the level of player that they're going to be able to trade for without substantial assets to offer.

DeRozan may not be a ceiling-shifter at this point in his career, but he's still a very good player. And if the Bucks are serious about adding talent to their roster, DeRozan is the type of realistic target that they should be willing to consider. Depending on how desperate the Sacramento Kings are heading into the summer, DeRozan could be on the table for the Bucks.

Even though this trade is more of a "trade my problem for your problem" type of deal, there could still be value for Milwaukee in pursuing such a move, especially if they can sell Giannis on some sort of a "gap year" type of blueprint.

Taking a flier on a polarizing wing

Over the course of his career, Miles Bridges has emerged as one of the most polarizing players in the league. Even though he brings some off-the-court public relations concerns, it's hard to argue with his on-the-court production. The argument can be made that even with his strong production that he hasn't made a huge impact in winning basketball for the struggling Charlotte Hornets, but, in theory, he could be a strong fit next to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

He'd be a fit and could become what the Bucks had hoped Kyle Kuzma could be when they acquired him from the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trade Deadline, and would give this team a breath of fresh air. Considering he just has two years left on his contract, this wouldn't be a huge gamble for Milwaukee. After all, could he be that much worse than what Kuzma was for the team down the stretch? No offense to Kuzma, but I can't imagine so.

Taking on a flawed, but talented offensive wing

One last potential move that the Bucks could end up exploring this summer revolves around getting some help from the San Antonio Spurs. I'm not 100 percent the Spurs would be completely on board with such a move, but it's one that would give them some much-needed veterans on their roster as they prepare to emerge as a possible contender in the Western Conference this upcoming season.

Keldon Johnson has had a roller-coaster of a first few years in the league and has seen his role with San Antonio dwindle over the past couple of seasons. He'd probably benefit from a fresh start, and maybe the Bucks can give him that as they scramble for ways to reshuffle the supporting cast around Giannis Antetokounmpo. During his best season in San Antonio, Johnson averaged 22 points and five rebounds on 45 percent shooting from the floor.

I'm not sure if he still has the capability to be that player anymore, but it's clear he does have the offensive talent to carve out a role in this league. Maybe a change of scenery is exactly what he needs at this point in his career. And as the Bucks explore avenues of keeping Giannis happy, maybe there is a path that leads them to Johnson this offseason.