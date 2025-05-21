Former NBA All-Star has absolutely wild take on polarizing draft prospect

In the eyes of one former NBA All-Star, Cooper Flagg should not be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The hype surrounding the 2025 NBA Draft continues to grow by the day. With the overwhelming expectation that Cooper Flagg is going to be taken No. 1 overall by the Dallas Mavericks, there hasn't been much pushback. However, according to former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins, he believes there's another prospect who should be getting some love to be selected No. 1 overall. That's Ace Bailey.

Not only does Cousins believe that Bailey should be getting more consideration to be taken No. 1 overall in the loaded draft class, but he also gives him a pretty crazy comparison. In the eyes of Cousins, Bailey is the closest thing we've seen to Tracy McGrady. As the majority of the draft buzz seems to revolve around Flagg, Cousins is holding his stance on the idea that Bailey is being drastically overlooked.

The polarizing hype surrounding Ace Bailey

Over the last few months, Ace Bailey has become one of the more polarizing prospects in this year's NBA Draft class. Whether you love him or hate him, Bailey has made waves in many draft circles. The overwhelming belief is that he will be selected at some point in the top 4, probably between No. 3 and 4 picks. However, at least in the eyes of Cousins, he should be garnering more consideration to be selected higher.

In theory, Bailey should be more of a draft favorite for many scouts across the league. He checks a lot of the boxes in what most teams look for in a potential superstar - he has good size for a wing, he's a good athlete, and one of the most talented offensive prospects in this class. Are there concerns about his defensive capabilities? Sure, but that's not generally something that is a huge red flag this early in their career.

At the very least, it will certainly be interesting to follow the careers of these projected top 4 prospects closely. Flagg is going to be a great player, and so will probably Dylan Harper, who is projected to be selected No. 2 overall. Bailey is one of the big wildcards projected to be taken in the top 4. He can be really, really good, and perhaps even great, but there also seems to be this growing idea that he may be a bust. It's another storyline to follow with this strong draft class.