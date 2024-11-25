Golden State Warriors: 9 Realistic 3-and-D trade targets to replace De'Anthony Melton
Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls
Even though this season has been all disastrous for the Chicago Bulls, there remains much uncertainty regarding their immediate future. There will be plenty of clarity gained depending on how the NBA Trade Deadline goes for the team. One player who could surprisingly find himself back on the trade block this season is Patrick Williams. According to recent reporting, the Bulls remain open to the idea of trading Williams before the trade deadline. As a versatile two-way player who has not realized his full potential in Chicago, a team like the Warriors could be intrigued by his talent.
Williams could be viewed as a talented young player worth the risk and while he could make sense for a team like the Warriors on paper, I'm sure they'd be willing to wait around to see if he develops quickly. While Williams could make sense as a target, the Warriors probably want a player more developed and seasoned as they look to cement themselves as a contender in the Western Conference.
Marcus Smart, Memphis Grizzlies
With how slow of a start Marcus Smart is having this season for the Memphis Grizzlies, I wouldn't put it past for him to become available at the NBA Trade Deadline. And for the Golden State Warriors, Smart could be the exact player they'd be looking for at the deadline. Is he the best offensive option on the open market? Probably not. However, with how versatile of a player he is on the defensive end of the floor, Golden State could be looking at a potential trade of Smart as a golden opportunity to solidify themselves in the backcourt on that end of the floor.
Smart could help take a ton of pressure off both Steph Curry and Brandin Podziemski defensively and would still be able to add a little offensive punch to the team. In the right system, you'd have to imagine that Smart still has one more strong run in him. He's struggled during his time in Memphis over the past two seasons but maybe a change of scenery is exactly what he needs at this point in his career. The Warriors could provide him that with a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline.