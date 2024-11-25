Golden State Warriors: 9 Realistic 3-and-D trade targets to replace De'Anthony Melton
Cody Martin, Charlotte Hornets
Cody Martin is an interesting option that could be on the Golden State Warriors' radar as we inch closer to the NBA Trade Deadline. With just one year remaining on his contract after this season, he could emerge as a player the Charlotte Hornets are increasingly open to trading. And as he's gotten off to one of the best starts to his career this season, he could emerge as a highly sought-after trade target if he becomes available before the deadline. For a rebuilding team like the Hornets, trading Martin and cashing in on his start to the season could very well be the right move for them.
Martin could emerge as a strong asset for the Warriors. As a player with value on both ends of the floor, Martin could help fill the void that the loss of De'Anthony Melton will end up leaving on the team. At 29 years old, Martin has the experience the Warriors would be looking for in a trade target and plenty of value as a player who could play multiple positions. If Golden State was looking for a strong 3-and-D option, Martin could very much fit what they'd be looking for in a replacement for Melton.
Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers
During the offseason, one of the big moves by the Portland Trail Blazers revolved around acquiring Deni Avdija from the Washington Wizards. However, Avidja hasn't had the impact that the team fully believed he'd have. He's taken a step back in overall production this year compared to last and there's no guarantee he's viewed as a strong fit next to this young core. That's why it wouldn't be all that surprising for the Blazers to explore their options with Avdija heading into the NBA Trade Deadline.
If the Golden State Warriors wanted to make a big splash, Avdija is one player they could end up targeting. Then again, with how much he's struggled so far this season (losing a starting spot in the process), I'm not sure if the Warriors would want to base an entire trade deadline deal on the hope of Avdija bouncing back during the second half of the season. That seems like a completely unnecessary risk that the Warriors would be gambling with.