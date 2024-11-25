Golden State Warriors: 9 Realistic 3-and-D trade targets to replace De'Anthony Melton
Bruce Brown, Toronto Raptors
Until he signs a long-term deal, Bruce Brown is always going to be considered a potential NBA Trade Deadline candidate. But until he actually makes his regular-season debut, it's going to be difficult to gauge what his trade value is going to be in this cycle. But assuming he's going to be able to make a return sooner rather than later, Brown is the type of player who could make a ton of sense as a trade deadline target for the Warriors. He's a proven veteran with a championship pedigree who knows how to play any specific role effectively.
If the Warriors are looking for that in a potential trade target, Brown could be their man. However, making a move for Brown could prove to be complicated considering the asking price (with Masai Ujiri on the other side of the phone) and his unsettled contract situation heading into the offseason. Unless the Warriors are willing to make a move for Brown as a rental for the remainder of the season, he'd be much more of a risk than perhaps the Warriors are willing to take at this point.
Brice Sensabaugh, Utah Jazz
It appears that Brice Sensabaugh has begun to fall out of favor with the Utah Jazz so far this season. His role has been reduced this season and he's averaging less than 14 minutes per game. If Utah is open to trading their young wing, the Golden State Warriors could be one team increasingly interested in the idea. While Sensabaugh does leave a bit to be desired defensively, he does have all the tools and athleticism to be a difference-maker on that end of the floor. Perhaps a fresh start and a strong culture could help push him in that area.
Offensively, Sensabaugh has proven to be an improved 3-point shooter so far this season, even in the abbreviated role that he's embraced with the Jazz this year. If the Warriors are willing to take a risk on a young player, Sensabaugh could be there for the taking as the team scours the trade market ahead of the deadline. With two years left on his rookie deal, the Warriors could easily absorb his contract before they'd even have to think about a potential extension.