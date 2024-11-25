Golden State Warriors: 9 Realistic 3-and-D trade targets to replace De'Anthony Melton
Malcolm Brogdon, Washington Wizards
If the Golden State Warriors are looking for a more veteran option, there may not be a better fit for the team than Malcolm Brogdon. And in the first few games back from injury, Brogdon is already beginning to prove why he could end up emerging as a strong trade candidate leading up to the deadline. Brogdon is already proving to be a valuable veteran for the Wizards, but he'd bring the most value to the franchise via trade. If the Warriors are looking for a veteran two-way contributor, they should be on the phone with Washington.
Brogdon has proven to be an effective player at nearly every stop in his career; I can't imagine that's going to be any different wherever he lands next. If there is one concern, however, it likely revolves around his durability. Over the course of his career, Brogdon has struggled with injuries. It's his lack of durability that has continued to limit him over the course of his career. Trading for him would be a calculated risk but it may be one the Warriors are willing to take with the level of upside that he certainly brings.
Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings will likely be looking to make a trade themselves leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline. With how this season has gone, that wouldn't come as a huge surprise. One player on the team that hasn't had the best start to the season is Kevin Huerter. As the Golden State Warriors continue to search the trade market to find another contributing wing player, I can't help but wonder if Huerter has already come across their radar. As a potential low-risk, high-reward option, it wouldn't be all that surprising if the Warriors did gauge his availability ahead of the trade deadline.
While Huerter remains a starter in Sacramento, I can't help but wonder if he has suddenly become more and more expendable with how much he's begun to regress over the last two seasons. If there is any wiggle room there for the Kings, a team like the Warriors could very much make sense as a potential landing spot. On the Warriors, Huerter could be rejuvenated as he could very much need a change of scenery at this point in his career. Playing next to Steph Curry could be that jolt that Huerter may need.