Grade the Trade: Blockbuster 5-team proposal sends 4 NBA All-Stars to new teams

Grading a blockbuster 5-team proposal that would send four All-Stars to different teams at the NBA Trade Deadline.

Over this next week, the hype surrounding the February 6 NBA Trade Deadline is likely only going to rise. At least for now, the biggest name that could be on the move is Jimmy Butler. It does seem, to a certain extent, that Jimmy could be the first big shoe to drop before the deadline. However, perhaps the most interesting aspect of the Jimmy whispers is that he could be at the center of a blockbuster deal that could include several other All-Stars.

In fact, as proposed by Bill Simmons in a recent podcast, there's a chance that Jimmy could be at the center of a huge blockbuster deal that could include four All-Stars going to different teams. In what would be a league-altering deal, we grade a polarizing proposed deal by the NBA podcaster recently pitched.

The proposed trade

Phoenix Suns get: Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat get: Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton

Chicago Bulls get: Bradley Beal, future first-round picks

Milwaukee Bucks get: Zach LaVine

Detroit Pistons get: Bobby Portis

This is a pretty straightforward deal, and many of the teams accomplish what they want by the deadline. At the top, the Suns get Jimmy, the Heat gets expiring contracts (and get rid of Jimmy), the Bulls get off of Zach LaVine's deal by absorbing Beal (along with first-round picks, maybe two), Milwaukee gets an offensive boost with LaVine, and the Detroit Pistons add a win-now player in Bobby Portis.

In taking a closer look at this deal, let's grade how each team would come out after the NBA Trade Deadline if this blockbuster trade were to come to fruition.

Detroit Pistons

Proposed draft compensation: Bobby Portis

Technically, the Detroit Pistons could enter this deal as a landing spot for Bobby Portis without parting ways with any salary. For the sake of this deal, let's assume the Pistons send out a second-round pick (at the very least) that could be rerouted perhaps to the Miami Heat or Chicago Bulls. But, in theory, the addition of Portis could give this team a huge boost heading into the second half of the season as they look to cement a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Grade: B+