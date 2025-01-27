Grade the Trade: Blockbuster 5-team proposal sends 4 NBA All-Stars to new teams

Chicago Bulls

Proposed draft compensation: Bradley Beal, future first-round picks

Heading into this trade season, it was clear that one of the biggest goals for the Chicago Bulls revolved around trading Zach LaVine. In this blockbuster deal, the Bulls would accomplish that. To a certain extent, that alone should be considered a win for Chicago. However, there's a fair argument to be made that the Bulls would essentially be in the same spot with Bradley Beal over the next two seasons. He still is due a combined $110 million over the next two seasons and would likely still have his no-trade clause.

In other words, the Bulls would be just as stuck with Beal as they were with LaVine. Of course, what makes the Bulls more likely to make such a move is the draft compensation that they would be getting in this deal. In this proposed deal, Bill Simmons didn't go into much detail regarding the picks that Chicago would theoretically be getting but I'd imagine it would be at least one first-round pick and perhaps even two, or a combination of second-round picks.

Considering that the Bulls would be taking on the "worst" asset in this deal, you'd have to imagine the compensation is going to be strong. For the Bulls, they shouldn't be all that bummed out about having to absorb Beal. Even though it's far from an ideal scenario, this is a move that allows them to close the door on the LaVine era. If nothing else, Chicago would be able to signal that big changes are ahead or, in the eyes of some, have already arrived. The Bulls can move forward, even with Beal still on the roster.

More than anything, that's what is one of the goals for the Bulls heading into the trade deadline. But even with all that said, there would still be a sour taste in their mouths. If the best they can get for LaVine, especially considering how well he's played so far this season, is another bad contract and a late first-round pick or two, at best, it would be a tad bit underwhelming. I don't think this is the best deal for Chicago but it does accomplish parting ways with LaVine. That's why they get a passing grade.

Grade: C+