Grade the Trade: Blockbuster 5-team proposal sends 4 NBA All-Stars to new teams

Milwaukee Bucks

Proposed draft compensation: Zach LaVine

Even though the Milwaukee Bucks have played much better over the last month of the season and the fact that they're currently fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, just two games (in the loss column) out of the third seed, this is still a team that many expect to strong weigh making a bold move at the NBA Trade Deadline. I wouldn't say the Bucks HAVE to make a huge move but if the right one does present itself, it would be almost foolish for this team not to explore such big additions before the stretch run.

The question is, will the right move emerge for the team? That could be difficult to answer but there have been whispers that the Bucks do have an appetite to pull the trigger on a deal. One somewhat surprising player that the Bucks have been linked to recently is Zach LaVine. The big question I have about the possibility of such a deal is whether the front office believes that he's a player worth completely retooling their core for. I would lean no, but with how aggressive this front office has been of late, I suppose nothing can be completely off the table for the team.

In this deal, the Bucks would send out Pat Connaughton, Bobby Portis, and Khris Middleton, and perhaps a second-round pick, while receiving LaVine in return. This is a move that would help reinforce the team's starting 5 by offering Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo a consistent wing who can put the ball in the basket. Even though Middleton has managed to return from offseason surgery, he's left much to be desired as a consistent player.

Looking for a huge spark before the stretch run, the hope would be that LaVine would reinvigorate this roster and help this team reemerge as a potential contender in the Eastern Conference. With how well LaVine has played this season, it's not that outlandish of an idea. He's putting up All-Star-worthy numbers and could very much benefit even more from a situation in which he's playing alongside Lillard and Giannis. I'm not sure if LaVine should be Milwaukee's first option but it wouldn't be a terrible deal to see the Bucks pivot in this direction.

Grade: B-