Grade the Trade: Warriors load up with unicorn big in last-ditch trade pitch

Grading a last-ditch trade proposal that would have the Golden State Warriors loading up with another unicorn talent.

Heading into the NBA offseason, both the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics could be two teams ready for opposite types of moves. After a franchise-changing injury that Jayson Tatum suffered, there's a chance that the Celtics could undergo some cost-cutting changes this summer. Considering there were already rumors of that possibility before Tatum's injury, I find it hard to believe those whispers are going to quiet down anytime soon.

On the other hand, the Warriors could be ready to double down on their championship roster. With not much time left to win in this current window, the Warriors could be looking to make another aggressive move this offseason. One intriguing proposed trade could fall in line with what both franchises could explore this summer.

What the proposal trade would look like:

In this pitched offer, the Warriors would take a flier on Kristaps Porzingis while the Celtics take a strong look at taking a step back by retooling their roster.

There's some motivation for the Warriors and Celtics to make such a move. On a surface level, this deal makes sense because the Warriors would theoretically add another championship piece to their puzzle, and the Celtics would trade KP to save money in the long run by not having to pay him a huge extension. Both teams would certainly look much different than they were this past season, and it would have a huge impact on their outlook heading into the 2025-26 NBA season.

If this were to come to fruition, it would certainly alter the outlook in both conferences. Let's take a look at how this type of deal would impact both the Warriors and Celtics, and how they'd come out looking after the trade.