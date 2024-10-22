Highly-anticipated season-opener between Celtics-Knicks will set tone for the year
As the start of the 2024-25 NBA season arrives, the season-opening matchup between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics should set the tone for the year.
The New York Knicks made some splashy moves during the offseason and shook up their roster. General manager Gersson Rosas was able to pry away coveted forward Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Bojan Bogdanovich and a total of five 1st round draft picks which many have considered is a hefty price but the Knicks organization believes that he is well worth it.
Rosas also made another big move when he was able to acquire Karl Anthony-Towns in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop, and a future 1st round pick. Last season with the Nets, Bridges was clearly in a situation where he had no choice but to be the primary option on his team and it effectively took a toll as a high-energy, high-effort defender. When he was a 3rd option as a member of the Phoenix Suns, he was a DPOY candidate as a wing for a team that advanced to the NBA Finals.
Bridges may play a similar role to the one he had when he was with the Suns and should fit right in with defensive-minded head coach Tom Thibodeau and his scheme.
Jalen Brunson returns as the top scorer on the team as he averaged 28.7 points per game. Brunson earned what should be the first of many NBA All-Star selections and he also proved to be one of the top point guards in the league. He received most of the defensive attention during the Knicks' playoff run, and despite the injuries, double teams, and criticism, Brunson was able to overcome obstacles and perform well. His footwork, craftiness, and change of space make him a difficult player to guard and was arguably the best point guard in the East post-All-Star break.
The stage could be set for a Celtics' repeat
What can we expect from this season's version of the Boston Celtics? With the same group of players mostly still intact, the team will try and become the first to win back-to-back titles since the Golden State Warriors accomplished the feat from 2017 to 2018.
All eyes will be on the performances of superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, especially after the events that transpired over the summer. Tatum was finally able to get that proverbial monkey off his back as he was highly criticized for not being able to lead a team to a title.
After defying the odds and proving the doubters wrong, the media was hot on his trail once again as they emphasized the fact that he was benched during the summer Olympic Games and also received a few DNPs. The media also made a big deal about the fact that Finals MVP Jaylen Brown was left off of Team USA's roster but instead added his teammate Derrick White instead. Not saying that White wasn't deserving of the selection, but considering the season Brown had, it would have been the icing on the cake to cap off a run of success.
This group may be the most disrespected bunch of defending champions which could inspire the Celtics to prove that last season's run was no fluke. With the Celtics 2 stars, you have different personalities, different styles of leadership, and each player has his own unique style of play. Brown is more cerebral and intense while Tatum plays more laid back and relaxed but can turn it up if his team needs him to.
The Celtics also return the defensive backcourt of White and Jrue Holiday who were both extremely instrumental in the playoffs last season. White is basically a superstar in his own right, just minus the ego. He brings much to the table on both ends, almost always makes the right play on and off the ball and his confidence has grown so much over time. Holiday is the definitive x-factor for the Celtics. His clutch defense and playmaking ability is a huge reason why the Celtics will be raising banner number 18 to the rafters.
The final verdict
Expect the Knicks to come out swinging early as they should try and set the tone early, especially considering that the Celtics will be highly motivated after the ring ceremony and raising their championship banner to the TD Garden roof. While Anthony-Towns and Bridges were huge additions that should help the Knicks down the stretch, it will take time for this team to gel and create chemistry.
Even if the Celtics start off slow, they have the ability to come from behind if needed. Tatum and Brown may be ready to put the league on notice on opening night and we can expect the star duo to lead the Celtics to an opening night victory.