Highly-touted NBA Draft prospect Dylan Harper drawing eye-popping comparisons

One highly-touted NBA Draft prospect is gaining some fascinating comparisons as the 2025 class continues to blow scouts away.

Heading into this draft season, the hype surrounding the 2025 class was no mystery. There were many draft scouts who believed that the 2025 NBA Draft class could rival some of the best we've seen in recent history. Led by Cooper Flagg, it was clear that while the 2024 NBA Draft class had plenty of uncertainties, the 2025 NBA Draft class would prove to be the complete opposite.

There's one specific highly-touted draft prospect who is getting some glowing comparisons. Dylan Harper, who is expected to be a high draft pick in the 2025 class, is drawing pre-draft comparisons to James Harden. That's some high praise for a young player who is still trying to grow into his potential in the collegiate ranks. Nevertheless, it does explain why many believe this year's draft class could be generational.

During his freshman season at Rutgers, Harper is averaging 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 48 percent shooting from the field and 33 percent shooting from 3-point range. The funny thing is, Harper is not even leading the Scarlet Knights in scoring this year. Fellow freshman Ace Bailey, who is another projected top-10 pick in this year's draft, is averaging 19 points and eight rebounds for Rutgers.

The 2025 NBA Draft class could have several franchise-changing prospects

It should be noted that Harper is not even considered the best player in this draft class. That just goes to show how deep the 2025 class can be. Harper is expected to be selected in the top-3 but Flagg continues to sit atop the draft rankings for now. Could that change over the next few months? Absolutely. But there could be so much value in not only earning the No. 1 overall pick but also a top 3 pick this year.

For as much as the 2024 NBA Draft class left to be desired, it does appear as if this year's class is going to be that much stronger. The argument could be made that there are several prospects that could have franchise-changing potential. Whether they will live up to those expectations is an entirely different question. However, even the mere chance of greatness is something that every team selecting at the top of drafts desires.

It will be interesting to see how this draft class continues to evolve heading into the pre-draft process. In addition to Flagg and Harper, there are several other talented prospects who are going to begin making waves over the next few weeks as well.