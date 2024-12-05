The Houston Rockets are clearly buying their time for the right blockbuster trade
We get it. The Houston Rockets like their young core. In fact, with how much it's been talked about recently, it wouldn't be outlandish to suggest that the team loves their young core. However, something does smell fishy about this entire situation. And I can't help but wonder if the Rockets may just be trying to buy their time before making the right blockbuster trade.
All offseason long, that's what we consistently heard - that the Rockets were in the business to make a big trade. Now, all we've heard so far this year is how the team loves their young core and how they aren't ready to break it up. That's fair. But, at the same time, I'm not so sure their strong start to the season should alter their plans all that much. And I'm not sold that it has.
The Houston Rockets are still a blockbuster trade away
There's no question that the Rockets' strong start to the season is certainly encouraging. Through the first 22 games of the season, the Rockets are 15-7 and are fueled by their elite defense. However, especially compared to the rest of the conference, there's still a talent gulf the Rockets need to clear. Despite how good their young core may have looked so far this season, I'm not sure there are any future superstars on their roster. That's not a knock on the young core, that's just the reality of their situation.
The Rockets may not be entirely ready to break up their young core but to suggest that they don't need to make a big move to emerge as a true championship contender is quite foolish. And I do believe that Houston's front office does realize that. It's understandable that they want to truly get an understanding of how talented this young core may be, but let's also add some fair context to the entire situation. The Rockets' young core is talented but I'm not sure I would go all the way to say that they are littered with untouchables either.
Maybe I'm completely wrong. Maybe the Rockets do love their young core and believe it could blossom into something magical in the future; I just don't buy it. Is Houston's young core talented? Absolutely. However, something is off here. I'm supposed to believe that something has drastically changed in the last couple of months. You can't trick me. I can see through this illusion the Rockets have created. Houston still very much wants to make a big move via trade; they're just buying their time.