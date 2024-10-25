It took one game for Klay Thompson to prove he is missing piece for Dallas Mavericks
In the season-opener, Klay Thompson looked the part as the missing piece for the Dallas Mavericks.
When the offseason opened, it was a bit surprising to see the Dallas Mavericks pursue Klay Thompson with the aggressiveness that they did. After making the NBA Finals, it's rare to see a team that proactive in free agency. Nevertheless, the Mavs knew that while their trip to the NBA Finals was a strong accomplishment, there was a sense of being a player away from getting over that championship hump.
That's where Klay comes into the equation. During the offseason, Dallas believed that Klay could fill the role of a missing piece for the team. But after a rough pre-season showing, there were natural questions about whether Klay would be able to play such a vital piece for the Mavs this season.
However, it didn't take more than one game in the regular season for Klay to prove that he could very well be that missing piece for the Mavs. In the team's opening-night win over the San Antonio Spurs, Klay stole the show by finishing with 22 points, seven rebounds, and three steals on 7-13 shooting from the field and 6-10 shooting from 3-point range.
In the season opener, Klay was every bit the player the Mavs will need him to be this season if they're hoping he can help the team take the next step in their development.
Klay Thompson proving the masses wrong
Klay is one player that all eyes will be on this season as he looks to prove the masses wrong. The Golden State Warriors didn't want to pay him the money he believed he was worth to the franchise so they decided to move on. Similarly, the Los Angeles Lakers were unwilling to promise a starting spot to Klay which is at least part of the reason why he decided to sign in Dallas.
Next to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, Klay is in a great position to succeed with Dallas. The Mavs need a consistent third option and at least through one season, Klay has proven that he can be that and possibly more.
It's a long season and it would be foolish to overreact to one game but it's also hard not to be excited if you're a Mavs fan. It's refreshing to see a big offseason acquisition come in and make an immediate impact. That's what Klay is already doing in Dallas.