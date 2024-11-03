Joel Embiid doesn't mince words in response to fans questioning his desire to play
Joel Embiid doesn't mince words for fans who don't believe he's doing everything in his power to return to the court.
Joel Embiid's situation with the Philadelphia 76ers to start the season has been an odd one. He's yet to play in a game during the regular season and while he's pretty much a full participant in practice, it still hasn't been announced when he'll make his season debut. You'd expect that it's close but that hasn't stopped fans from expressing their frustration on the entire situation. Considering the Sixers have gotten off to a shaky start to the season, it's hard to blame them.
To add to fan's frustration, it's not just that the Sixers had to begin the season without Embiid. The team's offseason prized acquisition, Paul George, also has yet to make his regular-season debut after sustaining an injury late in pre-season. Despite that, it's Embiid who has had to endure the brunt of the criticism. And he's had enough of it. In his words, it's completely unfair and misplaced for fans to question his heart.
"When I see people saying, he doesn’t want to play, I’ve done way too much for this city putting myself at risk for people to be saying that. I do think it’s (expletive deleted). "- Joel Embiid
In complete fairness, it was odd when it was announced that Embiid would miss the start of training camp. It was even stranger when it was announced he wouldn't be ready for the start of the regular season. After spending a portion of the late offseason with Team USA Basketball in the Olympics, while playing a big role, it's natural for the fan base to be frustrated with the fact that Embiid wasn't ready for the start of the NBA season. That's likely where the frustrations stem from.
Missing the start of the season could be worth it for Joel Embiid
Of course, winning certainly solves everything. If Embiid misses the first five games of the season and then ends up playing 65-plus regular-season games while leading the Sixers to a top 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, on top of a deep playoff run, all will be forgotten. In the NBA, that's generally how things work. If you win, you are forgiven. And that's probably what the Sixers will attempt to do once both Embiid and PG are back.
However, there's no question that this season has gotten off to a rocky start. And anytime a team is losing, the small things always seem like big things. I'm not saying Embiid missing the early portion of the season is a small thing, but over the course of an 82-game-plus season, five regular-season games may not mean all that much. But what has to happen is that Embiid has to return quickly, and be playing at a high level right off the bat.
When healthy, Embiid is one of the top 5 players in the NBA. Right now, it's unfortunate that he isn't available to play. However, if sitting out the first few weeks of the regular season (including the pre-season) is going to help him be more available and healthy down the stretch, I'm sure this is something that Sixers fans will be able to forgive down the road - whether they're able to admit it or not right now. Nevertheless, the stark turn on Embiid is somewhat startling to see (even if it is from a vocal minority).