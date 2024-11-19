Joel Embiid frustrated with coaching as Sixers' locker room issues come to light
Joel Embiid's frustrations with the coaching staff surface as the Philadelphia 76ers' begin to implode.
Trouble is brewing for the Philadelphia 76ers. After getting off to a 2-11 start to the season, punctuated by a 17-point loss at the hands of the Miami Heat on Monday night, veteran guard Kyle Lowry called for a team meeting. With everything that's been reported from that team meeting, I'm not sure if there's been much resolution - other than the fact that the Sixers must snap out of this early season hole before it really gets bad.
And on that front, stemming from that team meeting, some of the team's issues have already begun to surface. Of note, Embiid let his frustrations be known to the coaching staff. According to Embiid, he has experienced some frustration with how he's been used at times on the floor. That may not be the only issue for the team's struggles so far this season but it certainly can't help. During that meeting, Tyrese Maxey also called out Embiid for being tardy to workouts and team activities.
Is this a lost season for the Philadelphia 76ers?
Generally speaking, team meetings are never great. Especially when they take place so early on in the season. The Sixers haven't even played 15 games so far this year and there was already a feeling in the locker room that the air needed to be clear. That tells us a few things, mostly that this team is not in a good place. Winning and losing aside, there appear to be clear issues in the locker room.
In the NBA, winning does go a long way in curing all. And maybe winning will do the same for the Sixers. They haven't been fully healthy all season long but there is hope that will soon change. With Paul George and Embiid back after missing the start of the season, the team is just waiting on Maxey to return from a mild hamstring injury. He's expected back sooner rather than later.
Once he is back in the lineup, there will be no more excuses for the Sixers. If the Sixers can't dramatically improve their level of play, that's probably the moment when the panic will start to set in for the team. For now, the Sixers are clearly working through some issues but at the same time, it would be outlandish to suggest that their season is over. They have not done themselves any favors with how they've begun the year, but there is hope based on the idea of having a healthy roster.
After a big offseason in which the Sixers acquired PG in hopes that he could emerge as a final piece of the championship puzzle type of addition. So far, the results have left much to be desired. And the more the struggles continue, the harder it is going to be for the team to cover up the real issues that may be happening behind closed doors - probably even greater than the ones that have already begun to be unearthed.