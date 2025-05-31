Kevin Durant's next landing spot may be as clear as day after recent report

If there is any credence to a recent report, Kevin Durant's next landing spot may have gotten that much clearer.

Even though there has been much hype building as the start of the NBA offseason quickly emerges, there has been one constant throughout all the "noise." And it's the fact that Kevin Durant is likely to be one of the bigger names on the move. Predicting his next potential team hasn't been easy or simple. However, with a recent report, that may have changed. The Minnesota Timberwolves could be one team that quickly emerges as a strong potential landing spot for KD.

According to this report, the Wolves were much more serious about trading for KD at this past year's NBA Trade Deadline than most initially thought. Looking for a supporting star player to place next to Anthony Edwards, the Wolves were looking to try and make a move for KD, a natural fit next to Edwards.

In the end, the Phoenix Suns elected to stand pat and decided against trading KD. Even after a successful run to the Western Conference Finals for a second straight season, you can't help but wonder how aggressive the Wolves will be once again to try and pry KD away from Phoenix.

Timberwolves might be the perfect landing spot for KD

Objectively speaking, the Wolves might just be the perfect landing spot for KD. In theory, the Wolves represent much of what KD needs on his next team. At this stage in his career, KD needs to be on a team that is in the title picture and one that has a superstar already in place. Of all the teams that have been linked to KD over the last couple of months, the Wolves are probably the best possible situation for KD.

Edwards is a rising superstar, and the Wolves have proven that they are a contending team in the West. I'm not sure if the singular addition of KD is going to catapult this team to where they want to be, but it can't hurt. In both conference finals, it was clear that the Wolves didn't have enough supporting star power around Edwards. He was set up to fail against both the Dallas Mavericks last year and the Oklahoma City Thunder this past season.

It would make sense for the Wolves to try and find a star that could help this team get over the hump in the West. Could it be as simple as KD? I'm not sure, but he's also the one star player that might be realistically attainable for the Wolves heading into the offseason.

If the Wolves are as aggressive this summer in their pursuit of KD this summer as they were at the NBA Trade Deadline, there's a very good - and real - chance that he will be traded there. If KD does head to Minnesota, it could make for one of the most intriguing 1-2 punches in the Western Conference next season.