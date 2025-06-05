Lakers' have much bigger problems than just the void at the center position

Fresh off a mind-blowing trade that saw Anthony Davis head to the Mavericks and Luka Doncic move to Los Angeles, the Lakers took on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Lakers were somewhat favored to win, mostly because of the powerhouse trio of Luka, the young gun Austin Reaves, and the living legend LeBron James.

What should have been a competitive series went south fast. The Wolves ultimately won four games to one, with the only saving grace for the Lakers being that they weren't completely swept. As insane as this sounds, Wolves took Game 5 because of Rudy Gobert. He was utterly dominant on defense, on the boards, and, for once, on offense.

Many analysts were quick to point out that the Lakers need a center badly, particularly in the still-fresh absence of Davis. But the Lakers have a much bigger issue at this point, and that is their aging star, LeBron James. As long as he hangs around, it will be borderline impossible for the Lakers to build towards the future and a potential 18th NBA Championship.

The reality of the Lakers

Without question, the Lakers need a good center. They need the rim protection. They need the rebounding. They need a big man for Luka to feed in the paint, one of his favorite things to do on the court. Yes, the Lakers have Jaxson Hayes, but he's not as dominant as Anthony Davis by a long shot. Plus, Coach JJ Redick didn't play him at all in that fatal Game 5, a decision that still makes no sense.

At the same time, that's not the most pressing matter that needs to be addressed. LeBron James just finished his 22nd season in the NBA. The man deserves his flowers. While he doesn't look like the LeBron of old who could drag a Cavaliers' team to four consecutive Finals appearances anymore, he's still playing an All-Star level of basketball and that is impressive.

But the Lakers are more LeBron's team than anyone else. His status and clout give him more control over what's happening on the court and in the front office than any player should have. The problem is that a lot of what's happening with the Lakers seems to be better for LeBron than it is for the franchise. Bronny is developing at a reasonable pace, but he wasn't drafted to boost the team. He was drafted so LeBron could be one half of the first father/son on-court duo in the history of the league.

For a lot of people, it feels like LeBron is hanging around the league to make sure his legacy is untouchable. That could mean anything from setting the record for points scored, games played, and/or active seasons in the league. None of this is helping the Lakers build towards their next title. If anything, it's all a distraction that steals focus from getting another ring.

Fixing the problem

At this point, LeBron's legacy is sealed 20 times over. He has nothing left to prove to anyone. Well, unless he's worried about fans and ESPN talking heads who say Michael Jordan is the GOAT over him. Everything else he does in the league as a player from now on is a hat on a hat. It's not necessary and more than a little pointless.

If LeBron won't leave on his own, the Lakers need to make the first move. LeBron's no-trade clause complicates things, but that doesn't mean the franchise has to renew his contract when the opportunity comes up. The reality is that LeBron is not the future for the Lakers; he is the past, and it's time that he stepped back.

Parting ways with one of the greatest to play the game won't be easy. But if the Lakers want another dynasty or even a title, it's time to hand the reins to Luka Doncic. With Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, a great center, and even a fully developed Bronny James on his side, Luka has the potential to do amazing things for the Lakers franchise.

LeBron James deserves all the respect in the world for everything he has accomplished in the NBA. Anyone questioning his greatness is a hater who hasn't been paying attention for the past 22 years. The man is one of one. Still, the true greats know when to walk away and let the game grow beyond them. He isn't the difference maker he used to be. It happens. And if LeBron retires, the Lakers might be able to afford Nikola Jokic.