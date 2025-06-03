Lakers' rumor proves they're not serious about winning an NBA championship

If the latest rumors are accurate, it's just further proof that they're not serious about winning an NBA Championship.

It's hard to blame the Los Angeles Lakers for wanting to placate LeBron James, but if the latest reporting is accurate, they'd be taking it to an entirely different level. It'd also prove that they aren't that serious about putting together a supporting cast that could win an NBA Championship. According to a recent report, the Lakers' plan for Bronny James, the son of LeBron, is to become part of the rotation next season. Additionally, the Lakers are "dead-set" on making this come to fruition.

In a perfect world, Bronny would make the jump to the point where he'd earn a spot in the rotation. However, in the few moments that he was given playing time, it was evident that he was far off from a consistent spot in the rotation. If the Lakers plan on competing for a championship next season, it's hard to envision how Bronny is going to play a big part in that.

Is there a chance that he makes huge strides from last year to next season? Sure. However, I do believe that's far more of an unlikely scenario.

The Lakers continue to play with fire

Heading into the offseason, it's already going to be difficult enough to build a championship contender without the need to ensure a spot for Bronny. I'm not saying that's what the Lakers have promised LeBron, but it's hard not to believe that with how everything has transpired over the last year.

It's not just that the Lakers have promised Bronny a spot, but it also feels as if they're trying to force him into a role for the team that he may not deserve. Maybe I'll end up eating crow next season, and perhaps Bronny turns into a really strong contributor for the Lakers. However, I do have to see it before I completely believe it.

I honestly believe that the Lakers could be making a slight mistake here. While it would be understandable for the Lakers to give Bronny a fair shake to develop into a contributing NBA player, forcing it is an entirely different thing. And if that's what the Lakers plan on doing heading into next year, it could certainly backfire.

This is not a move that suggests a team is serious about winning a title. Maybe I'm wrong, but the Lakers are not being prudent if these rumors are true.