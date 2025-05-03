LeBron James will break Lakers fans' hearts if recent rumors hold true

If the latest whispers hold true, there's a chance that LeBron James could end up breaking Los Angeles Lakers fans' hearts.

The Los Angeles Lakers' No. 1 priority this offseason will revolve around keeping Luka Doncic and LeBron James around for the foreseeable future, along with trying to upgrade the supporting cast around them. However, one recent rumor could point to the possibility of LeBron leaving the Lakers organization this offseason (assuming he doesn't end up retiring).

According to a report from The Athletic, LeBron and his team have not ruled out the possibility of finishing his career with another team to pursue one more NBA Championship. As the NBA offseason quickly approaches, this report or rumor will only add more intrigue to the Lakers' offseason.

LeBron James can leave the Lakers this offseason

As unlikely as it may seem for LeBron to walk away from Luka at this point in his career, it's also one of those possibilities that can't be completely counted out. Objectively speaking, there is a small chance that LeBron's best shot of winning another NBA Championship before the end of his career may come on another team.

For as much as the Lakers have tried to build around LeBron, the results haven't been great. Aside from the lone championship in 2020, the Lakers have been mightily disappointing with LeBron on their roster. During his seven years with Los Angeles, the Lakers have missed the NBA Playoffs twice, lost in the first round of the postseason three times, and were swept out of the conference finals once.

Would LeBron actually leave the Lakers at this late stage of his career, if he does avoid retirement for another year? Who knows. However, I also don't believe it's that surprising that LeBron and his camp are keeping that option open. If the right opportunity does present itself during the offseason, LeBron would have to consider it. At this point in his career, he owes it to himself, especially if he isn't confident that the Lakers can upgrade the supporting cast enough this summer.

While I don't believe it's likely for LeBron to leave the Lakers and join another team this summer, the fact that it's not being counted out as a possibility is noteworthy. At the very least, it's something the Lakers' front office will have to think about as they explore ways to improve the roster this offseason.