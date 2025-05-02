LeBron's recent comments on Luka Doncic should disturb Lakers fans

LeBron James doesn't believe it's his job to try and convince Luka Doncic to sign a long-term extension with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a big offseason ahead of them. Even after a pretty strong regular season, there are many questions that this front office will have to answer. The biggest likely revolves around the future of Luka Doncic. With just one year left on his contract, Luka is eligible to sign a long-term extension with the Lakers. However, at least for now, LeBron James doesn't believe it's his job to help on that front.

Asked if he will try to "convince" Luka to sign a long-term contract with the Lakers this offseason, LeBron had a pretty interesting answer. Essentially, LeBron doesn't believe it's his job to get Luka to sign an extension with the team. In his words, that's up to Luka as he explores what he wants for his future.

"No, that ain't my job. I think ... I don't think, I know, Luka knows how I feel about him. And ultimately, that trade happened for the future. That's not for me. Luka has to decide what he has to do with his future. He's [26] years old, I'm 40, so he can't be basing his career off me. That's just real.

But I hope, obviously, [he stays long term]. Laker fans love him here. L.A. has accepted him. We love him as a teammate, as a brother. But ultimately, he's got to make a decision for him

LeBron is going to let Luka make his own decision

Honestly, this is not a surprising revelation. It's one of those things that is probably known across the league, but also one of those things that I'm not sure makes sense sharing publicly. Nevertheless, as LeBron explores his own future with the Lakers, it's clear he was exceptionally honest with the media when pressed on the issue of Luka's future.

As much as these comments may sit wrong with Lakers' fans, LeBron is 100 percent correct. Even though there was a hope the Lakers could compete for a championship this season, the trade for Luka was always about the future. It really wasn't made with LeBron in mind. This was a deal that was about the post-LeBron years.

While LeBron would certainly want to continue to play with Luka, as long as he is with the Lakers, Luka also needs to think about his own future. And that's what this decision should come down to. And when Luka is exploring what he wants his future to look like, he can't hang his hat on LeBron. Even if LeBron retires as a Laker, he likely doesn't have many years left in the tank. That's why it only makes sense for Luka to make this decision without LeBron's input.

Unfortunately, these comments are only going to add more doubt to the Lakers' future. Either way, it should make for a truly exciting offseason in Los Angeles.