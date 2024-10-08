Los Angeles Lakers: 3 Keys to re-emerging as a championship contender
Who emerges as a defensive force?
One positional battle to keep an eye on is the one between newly acquired Christian Koloko and Jaxson Hayes for the backup center role. Whoever can assume this role for the team will have to come in and solidify the defense for the second unit. With both Koloko and Hayes being switchable defenders, having either of them on the floor alongside Davis on the defensive end gives the Lakers the flexibility they need to contest shots attempted on the perimeter or in the paint.
Both Koloko and Hayes should be decent as young, energetic centers coming off the bench, and either neither player is a stretch big, it will definitely give the team an advantage on the glass. Koloko is probably the better fit next to Davis as he is more adept at protecting the paint.
Koloko averaged 1.0 blocks per game in his lone season with the Toronto Raptors and Hayes has averaged only 0.6 blocks per game over a 5-year span. Koloko may be a little raw offensively, but he possesses a defensive mindset which should help the Lakers on that end of the floor. He is a full-sized big man who can catch and finish in the lane, run the floor, and protect the basket. Koloko's mobility is going to help him prove his value and worth once he gets adapted to Redick's system.
Hayes should also serve as another center/forward who could come off the bench and give the Lakers help on the boards. He would also provide insurance in the event that Davis is injured and can't play. Hayes had his worst season statistically last year, but luckily the Lakers only need him as a defensive specialist as he won't have to worry about any scoring responsibilities.
Whenever Jarred Vanderbilt returns from injury, he will be a welcomed addition to the lineup. After only appearing in 29 games last season, Vanderbilt should join the team at some point during the season as his defensive presence will definitely be needed. He could become a key player for the Lakers down the stretch with his defensive IQ and All-Defensive potential. Vanderbilt could also prove to be effective with both Austin Reeves and Deangelo Russell on the floor together as the Lakers guards struggled defensively last season, but Vanderbilt along with Davis can cover so much ground that it should make up for the deficiencies the Lakers guards have on that end of the floor.