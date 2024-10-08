Los Angeles Lakers: 3 Keys to re-emerging as a championship contender
Will Austin Reaves be able to handle more responsibilities?
This could very well be a make-or-break year for Lakers guard Austin Reaves, the 4th year guard who went undrafted and has ascended his way as a mainstay into the Lakers starting lineup. His trait appears to be his work ethic as his scoring averages have increased each season he has been in the league.
If the Lakers are going to become a force in the West, Reaves will have to become a better shooter, a better finisher, and passer as well. He has to evolve into a legitimate threat on offense and put fear into opposing defenders if the organization wants to take some pressure off of James and Davis. Reaves has come up huge in the clutch before but must become more consistent and be trusted to carry the team late in games down the stretch if needed.
Reaves is the perfect example of a basketball player who continued to work hard, using basic fundamentals and basketball IQ in order to be effective. Reaves is in a prime position to capitalize on what could be a breakout year, and it will be interesting to see how Redick implements him in the Lakers system. He is a player who just simply understands the game of basketball as he is adept at getting to his spots, makes the right passes, plays hard, and isn't afraid of the moment while embracing the bright lights of Los Angeles.