The Los Angeles Lakers can become the team we saw in March again once a key player returns from injury.

Los Angeles Lakers fans have had plenty to say about four-year veteran guard Austin Reaves, and for good reason. Since arriving in Los Angeles, the undrafted guard has carved out a significant role under the bright lights of one of the NBA's most historic franchises. While sharing the court with two of the league's biggest stars, Luka Doncic and LeBron James, Reaves has gained the trust of the fan base while stepping up in crucial moments – especially as the Lakers battle injuries down the stretch of the regular season.

Los Angeles is looking to regain the momentum it had in February when the team posted a 10-2 record before James suffered a groin strain. With him being sidelined, Reaves has emerged as a key contributor, finding his rhythm and putting up numbers when it's needed most.

Austin Reaves has been able to put up some noticeable numbers in recent outings.

Since returning from a calf strain that sidelined him for two games at the end of February, Reaves has steadily found his footing, posting impressive numbers. In the month of March, he averaged 23.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game while shooting efficiently from the field.

Some of his performances this month include:

- March 13 at Bucks: 28 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 10-of-17 from the field.

- March 14 at Nuggets: 37 points, 8 rebounds, 13 assists, 13-of-26 from the field.

- March 16 vs. Suns: 28 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 10-of-21 from the field

- March 17 vz. Spurs: 30 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 12-of-21 from the field.

Reaves' consistency has provided another reliable option for head coach JJ Redick and the Lakers. But without James, the team has struggled to maintain the success they had with him. After a four-game losing streak, LAL has won back-to-back games against two struggling teams, the Phoenix Suns and the San Antonio Spurs.

As the Lakers push for a higher seed in the Western Conference, they will need Reaves to continue his dominance throughout the rest of this season. With LeBron James not having a certain return date, Austin Reaves will be one guy that LAL will look to lean on.