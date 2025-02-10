Los Angeles Lakers' championship hopes take major hit after Mark Williams trade whiff

The Los Angeles Lakers don't have much hope of making a dark horse championship run after the Mark Williams trade was rescinded.

It was somewhat surprising that the Los Angeles Lakers weren't done making moves ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline after they essentially stole Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. After losing Anthony Davis in the blockbuster deal, it was clear that the Lakers were going to have some huge concerns in the frontcourt - especially considering they already had a desperate need at the center position.

In a last-minute deal before the trade deadline buzzer, the Lakers acquired Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, an unprotected 2031 first-round pick, and a pick swap. While the argument could be made that the Lakers did give up significant assets, if Williams did emerge as the player he could be, it would be a huge win for the team overall.

However, all of that is now out the window after the trade was officially rescinded. According to reports, there were some inaccuracies with Williams' health and physical. Because of that, the trade was rescinded by the league and, essentially, it's as if the deal didn't happen. Knecht, Reddish, and the draft compensation are returned to Los Angeles and Williams heads back to Charlotte.

The Lakers are in a difficult spot after the Mark Williams whiff

Now that the Lakers aren't getting Williams, a supremely talented and athletic center that would fit almost perfectly next to Luka, it certainly leaves the team in an awkward position. The only true (and healthy) center the team currently has at the moment is Jaxon Hayes. It can't be stated how big of an addition Williams, assuming health, would've been for the Lakers.

Even though I still wasn't sold on the Lakers emerging as a true championship contender this season, the addition of Williams would've gone a long way in helping balance out this roster after the move for Luka. With the Williams trade off the table, it will leave the Lakers in a pretty bad spot. They'll probably still make the postseason but it's impossible to believe they'll have much of a shot to upset a team like the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are arguably the most complete team in the NBA right now.

The entire Williams fiasco is quite unfortunate. If healthy, the argument could've been made that the Lakers would've emerged as one of the most intriguing teams in the West to watch in the postseason. Luka, LeBron James, and Williams would've been an interesting big 3 for the team. Now, the Lakers will have to wait until the offseason to balance out the rest of the roster. Could they still make noise in the postseason? Absolutely. However, there's no question their ceiling has certainly lowered after the rescinded trade.