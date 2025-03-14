Lost season for the Philadelphia 76ers overly complicates the future

The excitement of Paul George has seemed to slow down in the short time he's been with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2024-25 season with high hopes and high investments in star talent, readying themselves for the season. Now, they find themselves in a situation that has been hurt with injuries, poor money spending, and an uncertain future.

This past offseason, the franchise spent a fortune on the centerpieces of their roster, securing them with long-term contracts. The team extended franchise stars Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, committing $204 million to Maxey and $208 million to Embiid, both through the 2028-29 season.

In thought that they were one piece away from a title, Philadelphia pursued another proven talent in the league – landing 34-year-old Paul George. Signing him to a $212 million contract that pays him through the 2027-28 season. The move was meant to get the 76ers over the hump of the Eastern Conference and into the NBA Finals – a position the franchise hasn't seen since 2001 and haven't won since 1983.

A downfall of a season can keep the 76ers in question moving forward

Now, with a record of 22-43 and in the 12-seed in the East, the 76ers have little to show for their huge spending this past offseason. Embiid, the reigning MVP, has been shut down for the season after playing just 19 games due to knee problems. Maxey, the youngest of the team's core trio, hasn't played since March 3. George, whose points per game hasn't been this low since the 2011-12 season, is currently getting doctors' opinions on knee and groin injuries that question his future.

Meanwhile, rookie Jared McCain, who initially gave fans hope, has been sidelined since mid-December with a torn meniscus. The excitement that surrounded this team in October has been completely erased, leaving the city of Philadelphia with questions.

Adding to the fire, the team's payroll has gone beyond limits, which will result in fines. Even if the team considered a rebuild, their options are tough to imagine. Paul George and Joel Embiid are hard to market when both are aging, injury-prone, and tied to long-term deals that are expensive.

However, all hope is not lost. Maxey and McCain remain young, unique talents with the potential to lead the new era of 76ers basketball. Embiid, despite his injuries, has made a true impact on the organization and will look to bounce back next season. Paul George also has an upside with any team he's on when he's healthy.

Philadelphia will look to pick up the little upside that remains from this season, focusing on the development of key players like Quentin Grimes and Kelly Oubre Jr. while exploring a new trade market for Paul George. With the right offseason moves and improved health on the roster, the 76ers could position themselves back into championship contention.