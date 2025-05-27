Miami Heat's rumored Plan B this offseason proves flaws in direction of the franchise

If the rumored Plan B for the Miami Heat is accurate, it continues to prove the fatal flaws they have in the direction of their franchise.

The Miami Heat will be in the market for a superstar addition this summer, but, according to a recent report, their Plan B could revolve around targeting a veteran difference-maker like DeMar DeRozan. The Sacramento Kings will explore DeRozan's trade market, and the Heat could emerge as a possible landing spot. Despite the potential "fit," I'd argue that this type of alternative offseason approach could be everything that's wrong with the direction of the franchise.

Finishing with their lowest win total since the 2007-08 NBA season, the Heat are heading into the offseason from a posture of desperation. If the Heat doesn't want to rebuild the roster, the only clear path toward reemerging next season as a contender in the Eastern Conference revolves around making a superstar addition.

Could the Heat get away with just adding a high-level veteran star, perhaps one like DeRozan? Sure, but with how much of a gulf that appeared between Miami and the Cleveland Cavaliers (who didn't even make it out of the second round), that may not even be enough. The Heat has to be aiming for the stars this summer, and if they fall short, they should not explore a complete teardown of the roster, not a lateral move. That's what trading for DeRozan would be.

Trading for DeMar DeRozan is not a move the Miami Heat should pursue

Adding DeRozan, probably at the expense of Andrew Wiggins or a compilation of depth parts, is as close to a lateral move as the Heat could make. This move will not solve their issues and will not push them out of mediocrity in the Eastern Conference, much less closer to winning a championship.

If the Heat wants to preach title contention, these types of lateral moves continue to echo a false reality of the team. Miami is not close to contending in the East, and trading for DeRozan doesn't solve any of the team's issues. In fact, I'd argue that swapping Wiggins for DeRozan, if that's what the deal would consist of, may give the team the offensive boost that they may be seeking, but it then opens the door to even more questions on the defensive end of the floor. Wiggins is not the versatile defender he was early in his career, but certainly still brings more to the table than DeRozan.

I understand the Heat wants to remain competitive, but these types of moves to remain competitive end up hurting the team in the long run more often than not. Just think of this current build. The decision to salary dump Kyle Lowry and then trade for Terry Rozier cost the Heat a valuable future first-round pick, which could've been extremely helpful this offseason in their pursuit of a superstar.

Miami could be en route to making a similar mistake for DeRozan, who probably won't even raise the ceiling at all for the Heat. If we're being completely honest, the Heat should explore a complete tear-down of the roster around Bam Adebayo rather than trying to add a middling piece that is not a superstar.

But that's the honest truth that the front office doesn't want to hear. The longer they continue to mislabel themselves as "close" to contention, the longer they're going to remain as an irrelevant threat in the Eastern Conference. Heading into the offseason, there may be a fatal flaw in the Heat's offseason approach. It's dated and will result in only more mediocrity next season.