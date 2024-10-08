Milwaukee Bucks: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
The Milwaukee Bucks have some big questions to answer about their future heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Since winning the NBA Championship back in 2021, the Milwaukee Bucks have struggled to regain their title form. In fact, over the past two seasons, the Bucks have lost in the first round of the playoffs. With a championship roster, that is unacceptable for a team that is expected to be in the title conversation year in and year out. Heading into this season, there is plenty on the line for the organization.
Another disappointing year and there could be huge changes on the horizon for the franchise. Digging deeper into some of those concerns, we preview the 2024-25 season for the Bucks.
What should we expect from Damian Lillard this season?
The biggest question for the Milwaukee Bucks this season revolves around Damian Lillard. How healthy will he be, how much more comfortable will he look in the offense, and whether he can regain his previous form as arguably the best point guard in the game? Even though he had his moments last year, Lillard left much to be desired during his first season with the Bucks.
If Milwaukee is going to reemerge as a championship contender this season, Lillard is going to have to have a strong year. The Bucks know what they're going to get from Giannis Antetokounmpo for the most part. Lillard is the one star variable that could drastically alter this team's ceiling.