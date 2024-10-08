Milwaukee Bucks: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
Will the supporting cast stand tall?
During the offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks didn't make a ton of additions or changes to their roster but they did sign Gary Trent Jr., Delon Wright, and Taurean Prince - three players who will likely play tangible roles for the team this season. One of the bigger questions for the Bucks is whether this retooled supporting cast will prove to be good enough to help this team take a step forward in a deep Eastern Conference. It could be almost impossible to predict what to expect from the team's newcomers, but the likes of Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, and Brook Lopez will also be on the clock this season.
While the Bucks will only go as far as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard can take them as a dynamic duo, the supporting cast will also play a huge role for this team in the playoffs. If the Bucks can suddenly emerge as one of the deeper teams in the conference, it will certainly alter this team's ceiling.
The Bucks have championship aspirations heading into this season and their supporting cast could be a true dark horse for a team that has struggled in the NBA Playoffs each of the past two season.