Milwaukee Bucks: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
1 Bold prediction for the Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks will make the Eastern Conference Finals
For as much as the rest of the league seems to be pushing back on the Milwaukee Bucks, I'm jumping on their bandwagon heading into the start of this season. Even though it's a big "if," I do believe that if they can remain healthy, the Bucks could very much still be the second-best team in the conference behind the Boston Celtics. With all due respect to the additions made by the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers this offseason, the Bucks have a roster and experience that could beat them in a seven-game series.
Whether the Bucks could beat the Celtics is an entirely different discussion, but they may have the best shot to do so if the duo of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo can play at their potential. If the Bucks do end up clicking this season, I'm going to buy their chances of making another deep playoff run.
My bold prediction for the Bucks heading into this season is that they will make the Eastern Conference Finals. And if they get there, they will have a good shot of beating whoever they meet in that series, including the Celtics.