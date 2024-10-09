Minnesota Timberwolves: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
1 Bold prediction for the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves will finish outside the top 5 in the West standings
Because I do believe there is going to be some growing pains for the Minnesota Timberwolves this season, my prediction for this team is that they will finish outside of the top 5 in the Western Conference Finals. In fact, I wouldn't put it past this team if they had to win their way into the NBA Playoffs via the Play-In Tournament. It's not that I don't believe the Wolves will be good this season; I do. It's that's how deep and talented this conference has the chance to be this season.
Without a clear favorite heading into the start of the season, anything and everything could be on the table for the Wolves - and that includes having to earn their way into the NBA Playoffs as a lower-seeded team.
The Wolves are certainly an intriguing team to keep an eye on heading into the start of the season but there are far too many uncertainties about this team that makes it nearly impossible to predict where they'll finish.